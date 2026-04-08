Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Ambassador Farid Talibov invites mayor of Japan's Kyoto to WUF13

    Foreign policy
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 11:05
    Ambassador Farid Talibov invites mayor of Japan's Kyoto to WUF13

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov has invited Matsui Koji, Mayor of Japan's Kyoto to participate in the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku in May, Report informs.

    "Delighted to meet Mr.Koji Matsui, Mayor of Kyoto. Development of the friendly relations between Kyoto, Sheki and Shusha were discussed. Also the invitation to participate WUF13 in Baku was extended during the meeting," the ambassador wrote on X.

    Farid Talibov World Urban Forum (WUF13) Matsui Koji Kyoto
    Farid Talıbov Yaponiyanın Kyoto şəhərinin merini WUF13-ə dəvət edib
    Фарид Талыбов передал мэру японского города Киото приглашение на WUF13 в Баку

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