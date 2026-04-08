Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov has invited Matsui Koji, Mayor of Japan's Kyoto to participate in the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku in May, Report informs.

"Delighted to meet Mr.Koji Matsui, Mayor of Kyoto. Development of the friendly relations between Kyoto, Sheki and Shusha were discussed. Also the invitation to participate WUF13 in Baku was extended during the meeting," the ambassador wrote on X.