CNN: Vance, Witkoff, Kushner expected at US-Iran talks in Pakistan

US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, are expected to take part in the planned peace talks with Iran in Pakistan's Islamabad, CNN said, citing US administration officials.

According to the report, the talks in Islamabad will be attended by Pakistani mediators.

The schedule of Vance's foreign tour may be amended to include Islamabad. The US vice president is currently in Hungary.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the US and Iranian delegations to Islamabad on April 10 for further negotiations.