Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan, Belarus to mutually recognize driving licenses

    Milli Majlis
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 11:54
    Azerbaijan, Belarus to mutually recognize driving licenses

    The Milli Majlis has approved an agreement with Belarus on the mutual recognition of driving licenses.

    According to Report, the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses was discussed at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis on April 10.

    The purpose of the agreement is to enhance road transport safety, improve traffic management, and ensure the mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses. Under the agreement, the parties will recognize valid permanent national driving licenses issued by the competent authorities.

    The document regulates procedures for exchanging licenses without requiring examinations, application submission rules, state fee payments, equivalence of permits, exchange of specimen documents, designation of competent authorities, transfer of necessary information, and dispute resolution mechanisms.

    Following discussions, MPs voted in favor of the bill in a single reading.

    Milli Majlis Belarus Driving licenses
    MM Azərbaycan və Belarus arasında sürücülük vəsiqələrinin qarşılıqlı tanınmasını təsdiqləyib
    Милли Меджлис одобрил соглашение с Беларусью о признании водительских прав

    Latest News

    12:11
    Photo

    Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative

    Foreign policy
    12:03

    ADB ready to support new renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    12:02

    Brent crude rises to $95.92 per barrel

    Energy
    12:02

    Anna Soave: UN agencies closely cooperate for socio-economic growth in Azerbaijan

    Business
    11:54

    Azerbaijan, Belarus to mutually recognize driving licenses

    Milli Majlis
    11:50

    TuranBank Partners with Switzerland"s responsAbility Investments AG

    Finance
    11:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia speed up e‑permit system implementation

    Infrastructure
    11:40
    Photo

    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference

    Other countries
    11:35

    Cargo transportation by ferry vessels owned by ASCO increased in March

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed