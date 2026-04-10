Azerbaijan, Belarus to mutually recognize driving licenses

The Milli Majlis has approved an agreement with Belarus on the mutual recognition of driving licenses.

According to Report, the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses was discussed at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis on April 10.

The purpose of the agreement is to enhance road transport safety, improve traffic management, and ensure the mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses. Under the agreement, the parties will recognize valid permanent national driving licenses issued by the competent authorities.

The document regulates procedures for exchanging licenses without requiring examinations, application submission rules, state fee payments, equivalence of permits, exchange of specimen documents, designation of competent authorities, transfer of necessary information, and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Following discussions, MPs voted in favor of the bill in a single reading.