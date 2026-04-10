Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative
Foreign policy
- 10 April, 2026
- 12:11
A new bilateral meeting of representatives of civil society from Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Azerbaijan under the Peace Bridge initiative.
According to Report, the roundtable will take place on April 10–12 and aims to promote dialogue and direct contacts between the two sides.
The Armenian delegation has already arrived in Azerbaijan by land, crossing a delimited and demarcated section of the border after completing all necessary border and passport procedures.
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