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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative

    Foreign policy
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 12:11
    Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative

    A new bilateral meeting of representatives of civil society from Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Azerbaijan under the Peace Bridge initiative.

    According to Report, the roundtable will take place on April 10–12 and aims to promote dialogue and direct contacts between the two sides.

    The Armenian delegation has already arrived in Azerbaijan by land, crossing a delimited and demarcated section of the border after completing all necessary border and passport procedures.

    Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative
    Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative
    Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative
    Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative
    Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative
    Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative
    Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative

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