Azerbaijan's hosting of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in May 2026 is a major global milestone, according to Igor Garafulic, UN Resident Coordinator ad interim in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Speaking at the meeting of the High‑Level Joint Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in Baku on April 10, Garafulic highlighted that the UN is ready to provide systematic support to ensure the event is successful and impactful.

"WUF13 offers a unique opportunity for Azerbaijan to showcase its achievements in sustainable urban development, climate resilience, and inclusive growth, while also strengthening international partnerships and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. In this context, we are working closely with national partners to ensure that the outcomes of WUF13 align closely with the priorities of our cooperation framework and contribute to long‑term development impact," he said.