Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    ADB ready to support new renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 12:03
    ADB ready to support new renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to support renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan, the head of the ADB Resident Mission in Azerbaijan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, said in response to a question from Report at a media briefing dedicated to the presentation of the April edition of the Asian Development Outlook.

    The head of the mission noted that Europe is extremely interested in reducing its dependence on hydrocarbons.

    "That is why they are focusing on renewable energy sources. Azerbaijan is also investing enormous funds in the development of solar energy. We have already invested in three very large projects together with the Ministry of Energy through our private sector operations. In the future, again from the perspective of energy security, we are looking at opportunities to participate in the development of wind energy - it has enormous potential. I think the prospects look quite positive. That is, you have both fossil fuels and rich renewable energy resources that the government is now developing. From the perspective of Europe's energy security, Azerbaijan holds a very advantageous position. But this will require investment, and we are here to support the government in this matter," emphasized Durrani-Jamal.

    Asian Development Bank (ADB) Sunniya Durrani-Jamal Asian Development Outlook renewable energy projects Azerbaijan
    ADB Azərbaycanda yeni BOEM layihələrini dəstəkləməyə hazırdır
    Сунния Дуррани-Джамал: АБР готов поддержать новые ВИЭ-проекты в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    12:11
    Photo

    Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative

    Foreign policy
    12:03

    ADB ready to support new renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    12:02

    Brent crude rises to $95.92 per barrel

    Energy
    12:02

    Anna Soave: UN agencies closely cooperate for socio-economic growth in Azerbaijan

    Business
    11:54

    Azerbaijan, Belarus to mutually recognize driving licenses

    Milli Majlis
    11:50

    TuranBank Partners with Switzerland"s responsAbility Investments AG

    Finance
    11:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia speed up e‑permit system implementation

    Infrastructure
    11:40
    Photo

    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference

    Other countries
    11:35

    Cargo transportation by ferry vessels owned by ASCO increased in March

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed