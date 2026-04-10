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    Azerbaijan parliament opens plenary meeting with 11 issues on agenda

    Milli Majlis
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 12:38
    Azerbaijan parliament opens plenary meeting with 11 issues on agenda

    Another plenary meeting of the spring session of Azerbaijan's Mili Majlis (Parliament) has commenced.

    According to Report, the agenda includes a total of 11 draft laws, among them the ratification of the agreement on the mutual recognition of driving licenses between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

    The session is chaired by Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

    Milli Majlis plenary meeting Azerbaijan
    Milli Məclisin plenar iclası başlayıb, 11 məsələ müzakirə olunacaq
    Началось пленарное заседание Милли Меджлиса с повесткой из 11 вопросов

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