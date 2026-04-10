Chairs of Azerbaijan‑Türkiye‑Northern Cyprus Friendship Group visit Victory Arch in Baku

The chairs and members of the Azerbaijan‑Türkiye‑Northern Cyprus inter‑parliamentary friendship group visited the Victory Arch in Baku, Shamil Ayrim, head of the Türkiye–Azerbaijan inter‑parliamentary friendship group, wrote on X, Report informs.

"This monument symbolizes the great victory achieved in Karabakh, the sacrifice of our martyrs, and the unshakable will of our nation. We remember our martyrs with compassion and gratitude, and once again respectfully acknowledge the just struggle of the brotherly Azerbaijani people," he added.

The delegation also visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor.