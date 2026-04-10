Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    IDF says two militants eliminated in Gaza Strip

    Other countries
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 15:02
    IDF says two militants eliminated in Gaza Strip

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had eliminated two armed individuals who were planning imminent attacks against Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

    According to Report, citing the army's press service, Mahmoud Barim, linked to the Katibat al-Mujahideen group, was killed in the southern Gaza Strip. He was reportedly involved in monitoring the movement of Israeli forces.

    In the northern Gaza Strip, Ahmed Muhammad Saleh, a member of Hamas, was killed. The Israeli side accuses him of involvement in a number of attacks against the IDF.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Escalation in Middle East Gaza Strip
    İsrail Qəzzada "Kətibət əl-Mücahidin" qruplaşmasının üzvünü öldürüb
    ЦАХАЛ заявил о ликвидации двух боевиков в секторе Газа

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