IDF says two militants eliminated in Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had eliminated two armed individuals who were planning imminent attacks against Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

According to Report, citing the army's press service, Mahmoud Barim, linked to the Katibat al-Mujahideen group, was killed in the southern Gaza Strip. He was reportedly involved in monitoring the movement of Israeli forces.

In the northern Gaza Strip, Ahmed Muhammad Saleh, a member of Hamas, was killed. The Israeli side accuses him of involvement in a number of attacks against the IDF.