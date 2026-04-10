Anna Soave: UN agencies closely cooperate for socio-economic growth in Azerbaijan

UN agencies are closely cooperating to ensure socio-economic growth in Azerbaijan, Anna Soave, Head of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Azerbaijan, said at an event in Baku.

According to Report, she highly praised the alignment of the new cooperation framework with national priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals, calling it the result of intensive work with government representatives over the past year.

According to Soave, within Results Group No. 1, focused on inclusive growth and human capital development, UN agencies such as UNICEF, World Health Organization, and Food and Agriculture Organization are closely cooperating.

"The total required resources until the end of 2026 exceed $3.6 million. A number of projects are awaiting final government approval, which will allow additional funding to be mobilized," she noted.