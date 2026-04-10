Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Anna Soave: UN agencies closely cooperate for socio-economic growth in Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 12:02
    Anna Soave: UN agencies closely cooperate for socio-economic growth in Azerbaijan

    UN agencies are closely cooperating to ensure socio-economic growth in Azerbaijan, Anna Soave, Head of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Azerbaijan, said at an event in Baku.

    According to Report, she highly praised the alignment of the new cooperation framework with national priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals, calling it the result of intensive work with government representatives over the past year.

    According to Soave, within Results Group No. 1, focused on inclusive growth and human capital development, UN agencies such as UNICEF, World Health Organization, and Food and Agriculture Organization are closely cooperating.

    "The total required resources until the end of 2026 exceed $3.6 million. A number of projects are awaiting final government approval, which will allow additional funding to be mobilized," she noted.

    Anna Soave UN-Habitat World Health Organization (WHO) UNFAO
    BMT rəsmisi: "Azərbaycanda sosial-iqtisadi artım üçün sıx əməkdaşlıq edirik"
    Анна Соаве: Структуры ООН работают над социально-экономическим ростом в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    12:11
    Photo

    Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative

    Foreign policy
    12:03

    ADB ready to support new renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    12:02

    Brent crude rises to $95.92 per barrel

    Energy
    12:02

    Anna Soave: UN agencies closely cooperate for socio-economic growth in Azerbaijan

    Business
    11:54

    Azerbaijan, Belarus to mutually recognize driving licenses

    Milli Majlis
    11:50

    TuranBank Partners with Switzerland"s responsAbility Investments AG

    Finance
    11:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia speed up e‑permit system implementation

    Infrastructure
    11:40
    Photo

    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference

    Other countries
    11:35

    Cargo transportation by ferry vessels owned by ASCO increased in March

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed