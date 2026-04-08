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    Trump angered by Iran's victory declaration

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 10:24
    Trump angered by Iran's victory declaration

    Iran's Supreme National Security Council's statement regarding the Islamic Republic's victory over America angered US President Donald Trump, and he accused CNN, which broadcast it, of disinformation, Report informs.

    "The alleged Statement put out by CNN World News is a FRAUD, as CNN well knows. The false Statement was linked to a Fake News site (from Nigeria) and, of course, immediately picked up by CNN, and blared out as a "legitimate" headline. The Official Statement by Iran was just released, and posted on TRUTH, below. Authorities are looking to determine whether or not a crime was committed on the issuance of the Fake CNN World Statement, or was it a sick rogue player? CNN is being ordered to immediately withdraw this Statement with full apologies for their, as usual, terrible "reporting." Results of the investigation will be announced in the near future," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Escalation in Middle East Donald Trump Iran’s Supreme National Security Council
    Tramp İranın qələbə bəyanatına qəzəblənib
    Трамп разгневался из-за заявления Ирана о "победе"

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