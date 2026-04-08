Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Lithuanian PM to visit Azerbaijan on April 9

    Foreign policy
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 10:49
    Lithuanian PM to visit Azerbaijan on April 9

    Prime Minister of Lithuania Inga Ruginienė will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on April 9, the Lithuanian Embassy in Baku told Report.

    The diplomatic mission stated that during the trip, the Prime Minister will hold high‑level meetings with Azerbaijan's leadership aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation in key sectors.

    In addition, the Prime Minister will meet with representatives of the Lithuanian community in Azerbaijan.

    The embassy emphasized that this visit represents an important step in developing the partnership between Lithuania and Azerbaijan, as well as in strengthening people‑to‑people ties.

    Inga Ruginiene Lithuania Azerbaijan
    Litvanın Baş naziri aprelin 9-da Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Премьер Литвы Инга Ругинене посетит Азербайджан 9 апреля

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