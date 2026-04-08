Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iranian FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan and announces ceasefire conditions

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 09:59
    Iranian FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan and announces ceasefire conditions

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed gratitude to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their efforts to end the war in the region on behalf of the Islamic Republic, Report informs.

    "On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers HE Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and HE Field Marshal Asim Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region.

    In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the U.S. for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council:

    If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.

    For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," reads the statement issued on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as posted by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on X.

    Escalation in Middle East Abbas Araghchi Shehbaz Sharif Iran Pakistan
    İran XİN Pakistana təşəkkür edib və atəşkəs şərtlərini açıqlayıb
    Арагчи поблагодарил Пакистан и озвучил условия прекращения огня с США

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