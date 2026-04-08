Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Trump: Iran deal 'total and complete victory' for US

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 10:31
    Trump: Iran deal 'total and complete victory' for US

    The United States had won a "total and complete victory" after agreeing a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran, President Donald Trump told AFP.

    In a telephone call, Trump said he believed China had persuaded Iran to negotiate, and said Tehran's enriched uranium would be "perfectly taken care of."

    The US president is due to travel to Beijing in mid-May to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, in a crucial summit between the two superpowers.

    The US and Iran agreed on the ceasefire barely an hour before Trump's deadline to obliterate the Islamic republic was set to expire.

    "Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it," Trump told AFP in the brief call when asked if he was claiming victory with the ceasefire.

    With uncertainty over arrangements for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic in particular, Trump insisted there was a strong framework for a longer-term deal.

    "We have a 15 point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We'll see what happens. We'll see if it gets there," Trump said.

    The Republican president had said in his earlier announcement on his Truth Social network that Iran had given a 10-point proposal which was "workable."

    Trump would not say whether he would go back to his original threats to lay waste to Iran's civilian power plants and bridges if the deal fell apart.

    "You're going to have to see," Trump told AFP.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Donald Trump United States Iran
    Tramp: ABŞ tam və qəti qələbə qazanıb
    Трамп: США одержали полную и безоговорочную победу

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