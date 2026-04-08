Netanyahu: Ceasefire with Iran excludes Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the temporary ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran does not extend to Lebanon, as was reflected in a statement by the Prime Minister's Office just hours after US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of strikes, Report informs.

The statement noted that Tel Aviv welcomed Washington's decision to halt strikes against Iran for two weeks, provided Tehran immediately opened the straits and ceased attacks against the United States, Israel, and regional states.

It further emphasized that Israel supported the White House's efforts to prevent Iran from once again posing nuclear, missile, and terror threats to the US, Israel, its Arab neighbors, and the wider world.

Netanyahu's office also underlined that the American side had informed Israel of its intention to pursue these goals during upcoming negotiations.

The statement specifically clarified that the two‑week ceasefire regime does not cover Lebanese territory.