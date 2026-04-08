Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Netanyahu: Ceasefire with Iran excludes Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 10:58
    Netanyahu: Ceasefire with Iran excludes Lebanon

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the temporary ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran does not extend to Lebanon, as was reflected in a statement by the Prime Minister's Office just hours after US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of strikes, Report informs.

    The statement noted that Tel Aviv welcomed Washington's decision to halt strikes against Iran for two weeks, provided Tehran immediately opened the straits and ceased attacks against the United States, Israel, and regional states.

    It further emphasized that Israel supported the White House's efforts to prevent Iran from once again posing nuclear, missile, and terror threats to the US, Israel, its Arab neighbors, and the wider world.

    Netanyahu's office also underlined that the American side had informed Israel of its intention to pursue these goals during upcoming negotiations.

    The statement specifically clarified that the two‑week ceasefire regime does not cover Lebanese territory.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Ceasefire Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump
    Netanyahu: ABŞ və İran arasındakı atəşkəs Livana şamil edilmir
    Нетаньяху: Режим прекращения огня между США и Ираном не распространяется на Ливан

    Latest News

    12:14
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport of Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    12:05

    Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes ceasefire reached between US, Iran

    Region
    11:47
    Photo

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan exchange views on judicial cooperation

    Incident
    11:34

    Kaja Kallas to visit Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    11:29

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport upgrades security with advanced scanning systems

    Infrastructure
    11:19

    Azerbaijan MFA welcomes US-Iran ceasefire

    Foreign policy
    11:11

    Tokayev welcomes full ceasefire and peace agreement in Middle East

    Region
    11:05

    Ambassador Farid Talibov invites mayor of Japan's Kyoto to WUF13

    Foreign policy
    10:58

    Netanyahu: Ceasefire with Iran excludes Lebanon

    Other countries
    All News Feed