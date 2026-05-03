Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Polish counterpart on Constitution Day

    Foreign policy
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 12:50
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Polish counterpart on Constitution Day

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki on the occasion of the Constitution Day, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The letter reads:

    "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of 3 May - the Constitution Day.

    Relations between Azerbaijan and Poland are based on deep historical roots and good traditions. We attach special importance to the development of our interstate relations and fruitful cooperation, which have great potential.

    I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to expand friendship between our countries, enhance our strategic partnership, and develop our mutual interaction both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union.

    On such a festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Poland everlasting peace and prosperity."

    Ilham Aliyev Karol Nawrocki Azerbaijan Poland Constitution Day
    Prezident İlham Əliyev polşalı həmkarını Konstitusiya Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил президента Польши с Днем Конституции

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