Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    India raises cooking gas prices as Iran war hits supply

    Other countries
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 13:12
    India raises cooking gas prices as Iran war hits supply

    Indian companies have raised the prices of liquefied petroleum ​gas, mostly used as a cooking ‌fuel, for the first time in about a year, as global prices surge with the US-Israel war ​on Iran disrupting supplies from the ​Middle East, Report informs via Reuters.

    Indian Oil Corp, the country's top ⁠refiner and LPG seller, has increased ​the prices of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in ​Delhi by 7% to 913 rupees ($9.93), according to its website.

    State refiners IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Hindustan ​Petroleum Corp. raised prices in tandem.

    India, the ​world's second-biggest importer of LPG, last year consumed 33.15 ‌million ⁠metric tons of cooking gas, a mixture of propane and butane, with imports accounting for about two-thirds of LPG consumption.

    Middle ​Eastern LPG accounts ​for ⁠85% to 90% of those imports.

    India on Friday asked refiners to boost ​LPG production to avoid any shortage ​of ⁠cooking gas in the country.

    Indian companies have also raised the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG ⁠cylinders, ​mainly used by hotels and ​restaurants, to 1,883 rupees from 1,768.50 rupees.

    ($1 = 91.9280 Indian ​rupees)

    India gas prices US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Hindistanda Yaxın Şərqdəki böhran səbəbindən mayeləşdirilmiş neft qazının qiyməti qalxıb
    В Индии подняли цены на сжиженный газ из-за кризиса на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    13:17

    Another 29 Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:12

    India raises cooking gas prices as Iran war hits supply

    Other countries
    13:02

    Dubai Airports resume operations

    Other countries
    12:48

    Qatari servicemen repel missile attack on country

    Other countries
    12:41

    IDF launches series of large-scale strikes against Iran

    Region
    12:27

    Turkmenistan expresses concern over drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Emirates resumes limited flight operations from Dubai

    Other countries
    11:45

    Loud explosions heard in Iran's Tehran

    Region
    11:33

    Pezeshkian apologizes to neighboring countries, vows no more strikes

    Region
    All News Feed