India raises cooking gas prices as Iran war hits supply

Indian companies have raised the prices of liquefied petroleum ​gas, mostly used as a cooking ‌fuel, for the first time in about a year, as global prices surge with the US-Israel war ​on Iran disrupting supplies from the ​Middle East, Report informs via Reuters.

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top ⁠refiner and LPG seller, has increased ​the prices of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in ​Delhi by 7% to 913 rupees ($9.93), according to its website.

State refiners IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Hindustan ​Petroleum Corp. raised prices in tandem.

India, the ​world's second-biggest importer of LPG, last year consumed 33.15 ‌million ⁠metric tons of cooking gas, a mixture of propane and butane, with imports accounting for about two-thirds of LPG consumption.

Middle ​Eastern LPG accounts ​for ⁠85% to 90% of those imports.

India on Friday asked refiners to boost ​LPG production to avoid any shortage ​of ⁠cooking gas in the country.

Indian companies have also raised the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG ⁠cylinders, ​mainly used by hotels and ​restaurants, to 1,883 rupees from 1,768.50 rupees.

($1 = 91.9280 Indian ​rupees)