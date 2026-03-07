Ukrainian MP: Iran seeks more countries' involvement in war

Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport is a clear act of aggression under international law, Ukrainian MP Fedir Venislavskyi, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada's Sub-committee on State Security, Defense and Defense Innovations, told Report.

The official highlighted that from a military perspective, the strike was meaningless.

"I see this as a message to countries under threat. It signals that unless they act to stop strikes against Iran, they could face similar attacks," he said.

According to Venislavskyi, the incident may also reflect Iran's desire to involve more countries in the war.

"This could trigger a chain reaction, leading to unpredictable consequences in the region and even globally. I believe this shows the lack of strategic vision within Iran's leadership," he added.