Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Ukrainian MP: Iran seeks more countries' involvement in war

    Region
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 13:37
    Ukrainian MP: Iran seeks more countries' involvement in war

    Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport is a clear act of aggression under international law, Ukrainian MP Fedir Venislavskyi, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada's Sub-committee on State Security, Defense and Defense Innovations, told Report.

    The official highlighted that from a military perspective, the strike was meaningless.

    "I see this as a message to countries under threat. It signals that unless they act to stop strikes against Iran, they could face similar attacks," he said.

    According to Venislavskyi, the incident may also reflect Iran's desire to involve more countries in the war.

    "This could trigger a chain reaction, leading to unpredictable consequences in the region and even globally. I believe this shows the lack of strategic vision within Iran's leadership," he added.

    Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport Fedir Venislavskyi
    Ukrayna parlamentində alt komitənin sədri: İran daha çox ölkənin müharibəyə qatılmasını istəyir
    Федор Вениславский: Иран пытается втянуть другие страны в войну

    Latest News

    14:55

    Iran launches drone attack on US airbase in UAE

    Other countries
    14:48
    Photo

    Nearly 1,800 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:41

    Sheikhulislam Pashazada to visit Rome on March 8

    Religion
    14:31

    Iranian universities shift to online classes until year-end

    Region
    14:23
    Photo

    Two more Nigerian citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:19

    Tokayev welcomes Iran's decision to halt attacks on neighboring countries

    Region
    14:11

    Tourist arrivals from Europe to Azerbaijan up nearly 20%

    Tourism
    13:54

    Russia attacks Ukraine with 29 missiles and 480 drones, leaving casualties

    Other countries
    13:37

    Ukrainian MP: Iran seeks more countries' involvement in war

    Region
    All News Feed