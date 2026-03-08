Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 08 March, 2026
    Azerbaijan highly appreciates State Department's statement regarding Iran's drone attacks

    "We highly appreciate the statement of the United States Department of State condemning the drone attacks carried out by Iran against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and expressing solidarity with our country," says a commentary by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "Through this statement, the US side has demonstrated to the whole world its support for its partners.

    The position expressed by the United States fully corresponds to the letter and spirit of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America, signed on February 10 this year.

    On such a tense period, many countries have demonstrated their support and solidarity with Azerbaijan. We are grateful to each and every one of them.

    Obviously, the support shown by the United States, the most powerful country in the world, carries particular significance.

    We express our gratitude to the United States for the demonstrated principled position," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

    Azərbaycan Dövlət Departamentinin İranın dron hücumları ilə bəyanatını yüksək qiymətləndirib
    МИД Азербайджана: Высоко оцениваем заявление Госдепа США в связи с иранскими ударами по Нахчывану

