Azerbaijani delegation arrives in Tbilisi for Ilia II funeral
Foreign policy
- 22 March, 2026
- 12:18
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Gafarova traveled to Tbilisi to attend the funeral of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, Report informs.
The delegation also includes Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada and Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov.
During the visit, the delegation will convey the deep condolences and respect of the Azerbaijani people to the Georgian people.
Ilia II passed away on March 17 at the age of 93. The farewell ceremony will be accompanied by a procession from the Holy Trinity Cathedral to the Sioni Cathedral, where Ilia II will be buried at 15:00.
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