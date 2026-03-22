Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Demonstration of national standard time begins in central Baku

    Interesting
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 18:40
    Demonstration of national standard time begins in central Baku

    The Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology (AzIM), under the State Agency for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Market Oversight, has taken a significant step toward implementing the country's national time standard.

    Report said the Clock Tower-one of Baku's landmarks, also known as the Parachute Tower-now displays time based on Azerbaijan's National Standard Time, UTC (AZ). An informational stand has also been installed on the nearby Boulevard.

    Using UTC (AZ) on the Clock Tower marks an important move to expand the use of the national time source in public spaces and ensure synchronized timing.

    The initiative is the result of AzIM"s focused work, particularly by its Time and Frequency Measurement Laboratory, and represents a major contribution to the development of time metrology in Azerbaijan.

    National Standard Time UTC (AZ) was approved by the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) in November last year, creating a unified and reliable time infrastructure for the country.

    Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology (AzIM) National Time Standard Parachute Tower
    Bakının mərkəzində Milli Etalon Vaxtının göstərilməsinə başlanılıb
    В центре Баку началась демонстрация Национального эталонного времени

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