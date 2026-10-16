Indian ambassador ready to strengthen bilateral ties with Azerbaijan

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Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar has stated that he intends to contribute to strengthening bilateral ties between India and Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"Had the honour of presenting my credentials to H.E. President Ilham Aliyev today in Baku, Azerbaijan. Look forward to strengthening bilateral ties between India and Azerbaijan," he wrote on X following the presentation of his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.