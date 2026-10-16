Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Indian ambassador ready to strengthen bilateral ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 13:17
    Indian ambassador ready to strengthen bilateral ties with Azerbaijan

    Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar has stated that he intends to contribute to strengthening bilateral ties between India and Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "Had the honour of presenting my credentials to H.E. President Ilham Aliyev today in Baku, Azerbaijan. Look forward to strengthening bilateral ties between India and Azerbaijan," he wrote on X following the presentation of his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

    Abhay Kumar Azerbaijan-India relations
    Səfir: Hindistan Azərbaycanla ikitərəfli əlaqələri gücləndirməyə hazırdır
    Посол Индии выразил готовность укреплять двусторонние связи с Азербайджаном
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