Martirosyan: Armenia hopes to develop energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

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Armenia intends to develop cooperation in the energy sector with neighboring countries - Iran and Georgia, and in the long term with Azerbaijan, General Director of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant Eduard Martirosyan said at the 9th Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow, Report informs.

"Armenia intends to develop cooperation in the energy sector with neighboring countries - Iran and Georgia, and in the long term with Azerbaijan," Armenian media quoted him as saying.

According to him, nuclear energy is of strategic importance for Armenia, and the country intends to continue efforts to extend the operation of the Metsamor power plant.

"We have extended the plant's operational lifespan, and I think this work will continue over the next few years," Martirosyan said.