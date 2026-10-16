Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 13:14
    President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan

    On October 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Abhay Kumar, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

    Abhay Kumar stated that he would spare no effort to further develop bilateral relations.

    During the meeting, the sides recalled the contacts between President Ilham Aliyev and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held in Bishkek in September.

    They highlighted the millennia-old historical and cultural ties between the Azerbaijani and Indian peoples and exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields.

    President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Ilham Aliyev Abhay Kumar Shanghai Cooperation Organization Narendra Modi Azerbaijan-India relations
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Hindistanın Azərbaycanda yeni təyin olunmuş səfirini qəbul edib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев принял нового посла Индии в Азербайджане
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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