Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Bessent: US has sufficient funds for war against Iran

    Other countries
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 19:53
    Bessent: US has sufficient funds for war against Iran

    The US government has "enough money" to fund a war against Iran, but is requesting additional appropriations from Congress to ensure the military is properly supplied in the future, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on NBC's Meet the Press, according to Report.

    Bessent dismissed the possibility of raising taxes to finance the conflict and did not specify the exact amount of additional funds requested.

    "We have enough money to fund this war. This is about supplemental funding. President Trump has strengthened the military, as he did in his first term and is doing now in his second, and he wants to ensure the armed forces continue to be well supplied," Bessent said.

    Last week, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegset noted that extra funding is needed "to guarantee proper financing for actions already taken and for what may need to be done in the future."

    Scott Bessent US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Donald Trump
    Бессент: У США достаточно средств для войны с Ираном

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