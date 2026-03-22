Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    FT: Iran war leaves US oil and gas dealmaking 'in paralysis'

    Energy
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 19:06
    FT: Iran war leaves US oil and gas dealmaking 'in paralysis'

    US oil and gas transactions have largely come to a standstill as energy prices surge amid the Middle East conflict, Report informs, citing The Financial Times (FT).

    Negotiations in the sector have slowed or been paused until markets stabilize and commodity prices level off.

    "Everything has stopped. I have two long-term trading deals, but right now everything is paralyzed because no one can assess anything," Brian Luke, a partner at law firm Vinson & Elkins, told FT.

    A senior London banker in the energy sector said, "I have three or four sales processes ongoing, and we"ve stopped them all. There"s no point in accepting offers because they would vary too widely."

    The banker noted that this year"s CERAWeek energy conference, scheduled for March 23–27 in Houston, Texas, "will be quite unusual."

    US oil and gas transactions US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Financial Times
    "FT": ABŞ-nin neft və qaz müqavilələri İrana görə iflic olub
    FT: Нефтегазовые сделки в США парализованы из-за эскалации вокруг Ирана

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