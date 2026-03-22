Trump calls Democratic Party top US enemy after Iran

US President Donald Trump said that after Iran, the Democratic Party is the United States" main enemy, according to Report.

"Now that Iran is gone, the greatest enemy of America is the radical left and highly incompetent Democratic Party," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Earlier, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Trump had not sought congressional authorization for strikes on Iran. He said the administration must immediately explain to the public and lawmakers the legal basis for the military action, outline its national security objectives, and present a plan to avoid a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.