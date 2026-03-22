Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Trump calls Democratic Party top US enemy after Iran

    Other countries
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 20:11
    Trump calls Democratic Party top US enemy after Iran

    US President Donald Trump said that after Iran, the Democratic Party is the United States" main enemy, according to Report.

    "Now that Iran is gone, the greatest enemy of America is the radical left and highly incompetent Democratic Party," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

    Earlier, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Trump had not sought congressional authorization for strikes on Iran. He said the administration must immediately explain to the public and lawmakers the legal basis for the military action, outline its national security objectives, and present a plan to avoid a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

    Donald Trump Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Трамп назвал Демпартию главным врагом США после Ирана

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