Ankara steps up contacts to end war against Iran

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone talks with officials from Iran, the US, the European Union, and Egypt to discuss measures to end the war in the Middle East, according to Report, which cites Haber Global.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Fidan spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelati, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas, as well as US officials.

The main focus of the discussions was on steps to bring the conflict in the region to an end.