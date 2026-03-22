Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Ankara steps up contacts to end war against Iran

    Region
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 18:57
    Ankara steps up contacts to end war against Iran

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone talks with officials from Iran, the US, the European Union, and Egypt to discuss measures to end the war in the Middle East, according to Report, which cites Haber Global.

    The Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Fidan spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelati, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas, as well as US officials.

    The main focus of the discussions was on steps to bring the conflict in the region to an end.

    Hakan Fidan Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Abbas Araghchi Kaja Kallas
    Türkiyə İrana qarşı müharibəni dayandırmaq istəyir
    Анкара активизировала контакты для прекращения войны против Ирана

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