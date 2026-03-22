Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Rutte: Some alliance members developing measures to secure shipping in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 19:58
    Rutte: Some alliance members developing measures to secure shipping in Strait of Hormuz

    Several NATO member states are preparing measures to ensure safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in an interview with Fox News, according to Report.

    Rutte said that since Thursday, 22 countries-most of them NATO members-have begun coordinating efforts. Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the UAE, and Bahrain have also joined the initiative.

    "The US president was unhappy, believing Europe and other allies were moving too slowly. The good news is that 22 countries are now working together to implement his vision of free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. We are currently in the planning phase," Rutte said.

    He added that he continues to maintain contact with President Donald Trump despite the US leader"s sharp criticism of the alliance. "We"ve spoken several times this week," he said.

    On March 2, Rutte had said NATO had "absolutely no plans" to participate in the US-Israel military operation against Iran. However, on Friday, Trump criticized alliance members for lacking resolve in supporting Washington"s efforts to secure shipping in the strait.

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