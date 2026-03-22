Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Mike Waltz: Pentagon preparing scenarios for troop deployment to Iran

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    • 22 March, 2026
    • 19:31
    Mike Waltz: Pentagon preparing scenarios for troop deployment to Iran

    The Pentagon is considering a range of potential actions regarding Iran, including scenarios involving the deployment of US forces, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Friday in an interview with Fox News, according to Report.

    Waltz said the military is required to prepare all possible options in advance for President Donald Trump.

    "I fully expect the Pentagon to plan for all scenarios. They provide the president with options involving trained, combat-ready, and well-equipped soldiers, sailors, pilots, and Marines, so he can select those he deems necessary to achieve our objectives," Waltz said when asked about the likelihood of US troops being sent to Iran.

    Waltz dismissed reports alleging mistakes in Pentagon planning as "fake CNN reports." He added that US Central Command has been working on such scenarios for many years.

    Mike Waltz Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Майк Уолтц: Пентагон готовит сценарий переброски войск в Иран

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