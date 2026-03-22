WHO prepares for possible nuclear risks in Middle East conflict

The risk of war in the Middle East has reached a highly alarming stage, with strikes on a uranium enrichment facility in Iran's Natanz and on the Israeli city of Dimona, home to a nuclear site.

According to Report, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization is assessing developments following recent incidents in southeastern Iran and in Dimona.

"There have been no reports of abnormal or elevated radiation levels outside the facilities. Attacks on nuclear sites pose a growing threat to public health and environmental safety," Ghebreyesus said.

He added that since the start of the conflict, the WHO has conducted key training sessions for its staff and UN personnel in 13 countries to ensure effective response in the event of a nuclear incident.

"I urge all parties to exercise maximum military restraint and avoid any actions that could lead to a nuclear incident. Leaders must prioritize de-escalation and the protection of civilians," he said.