Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Pezeshkian: Strait of Hormuz open to vessels of all countries

    Region
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 20:44
    Pezeshkian: Strait of Hormuz open to vessels of all countries

    The Strait of Hormuz is open to ships from all countries, except those belonging to states that violate Iran's borders, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, according to Report.

    "The Strait of Hormuz is open to vessels of all countries, except those that attack Iran's territory," he said.

    He added that the notion that Iran could be wiped off the map reflects powerlessness in the face of the will of its people.

    "Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all, except those who attack our territory. On the battlefield, we stand firmly against reckless threats," Pezeshkian said.

    Strait of Hormuz Masoud Pezeshkian US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Pezeşkian Hörmüz boğazının hansı ölkələr üçün bağlandığını açıqlayıb
    Пезешкиан: Ормузский пролив открыт для судов всех стран кроме врагов Ирана

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