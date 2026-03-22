Pezeshkian: Strait of Hormuz open to vessels of all countries

The Strait of Hormuz is open to ships from all countries, except those belonging to states that violate Iran's borders, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, according to Report.

"The Strait of Hormuz is open to vessels of all countries, except those that attack Iran's territory," he said.

He added that the notion that Iran could be wiped off the map reflects powerlessness in the face of the will of its people.

"Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all, except those who attack our territory. On the battlefield, we stand firmly against reckless threats," Pezeshkian said.