Araghchi: Regional war will permanently close door to diplomacy
Region
- 22 March, 2026
- 20:41
A regional war will permanently close the door to diplomacy, Iran"s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, according to Report.
"There is no longer any point in talking to the Americans. They deceived us with promises not to attack, and then, even after significant progress in negotiations, decided to strike again. This is a bitter experience, and trust has been completely lost. A regional war will permanently close the door to diplomacy," he added.
Latest News
20:44
Pezeshkian: Strait of Hormuz open to vessels of all countriesRegion
20:41
Araghchi: Regional war will permanently close door to diplomacyRegion
20:33
WHO prepares for possible nuclear risks in Middle East conflictHealth
20:21
Jeffries: US needs change in leadershipOther countries
20:11
Trump calls Democratic Party top US enemy after IranOther countries
19:58
Rutte: Some alliance members developing measures to secure shipping in Strait of HormuzOther countries
19:53
Bessent: US has sufficient funds for war against IranOther countries
19:39
Ilia II buried; Azerbaijani officials attend funeral - UPDATEDForeign policy
19:31