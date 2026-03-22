Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Araghchi: Regional war will permanently close door to diplomacy

    Region
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 20:41
    Araghchi: Regional war will permanently close door to diplomacy

    A regional war will permanently close the door to diplomacy, Iran"s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, according to Report.

    "There is no longer any point in talking to the Americans. They deceived us with promises not to attack, and then, even after significant progress in negotiations, decided to strike again. This is a bitter experience, and trust has been completely lost. A regional war will permanently close the door to diplomacy," he added.

    Abbas Araghchi US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Abbas Əraqçi: Regional müharibə diplomatiyanın qapısını əbədi bağlayacaq
    Арагчи: Региональная война навсегда закроет дверь для дипломатии

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