Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Jeffries: US needs change in leadership

    Other countries
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 20:21
    Jeffries: US needs change in leadership

    House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said the United States needs a change in leadership, criticizing the US war against Iran, according to Report.

    "Donald Trump and Republican extremists have launched a reckless war in the Middle East. Gas prices are rising, billions of dollars are being wasted, and our country is becoming more dangerous. America needs a change in leadership," Jeffries said in a post on X.

    Donald Trump Hakeem Jeffries US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Nümayəndələr Palatasının Demokrat lideri: ABŞ-də hakimiyyətin dəyişməsinə ehtiyac var
    Джеффрис: США нуждаются в смене власти

    Latest News

    20:44

    Pezeshkian: Strait of Hormuz open to vessels of all countries

    Region
    20:41

    Araghchi: Regional war will permanently close door to diplomacy

    Region
    20:33

    WHO prepares for possible nuclear risks in Middle East conflict

    Health
    20:21

    Jeffries: US needs change in leadership

    Other countries
    20:11

    Trump calls Democratic Party top US enemy after Iran

    Other countries
    19:58

    Rutte: Some alliance members developing measures to secure shipping in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    19:53

    Bessent: US has sufficient funds for war against Iran

    Other countries
    19:39

    Ilia II buried; Azerbaijani officials attend funeral - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:31

    Mike Waltz: Pentagon preparing scenarios for troop deployment to Iran

    Other countries
    All News Feed