Jeffries: US needs change in leadership
Other countries
- 22 March, 2026
- 20:21
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said the United States needs a change in leadership, criticizing the US war against Iran, according to Report.
"Donald Trump and Republican extremists have launched a reckless war in the Middle East. Gas prices are rising, billions of dollars are being wasted, and our country is becoming more dangerous. America needs a change in leadership," Jeffries said in a post on X.
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