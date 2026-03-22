Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    IDF announces completion of new wave of strikes on military targets in Tehran

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    • 22 March, 2026
    • 18:53
    IDF announces completion of new wave of strikes on military targets in Tehran

    The Israeli Air Force has completed another large-scale series of strikes on military targets in Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Friday.

    According to Report, the IDF press office said among the targets was a training base allegedly storing surface-to-air missiles. Strikes also hit an Iranian Defense Ministry facility reportedly involved in arms production and storage, as well as an IRGC Air Force weapons factory.

    The IDF added that attacks targeted the headquarters of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and internal security forces.

    On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responded with strikes on Israeli targets, initiating a large-scale counter-operation. US bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. On March 1, Iranian authorities officially confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed on Feb. 28 at his residence in a joint US-Israeli attack.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Israeli Air Force
    ЦАХАЛ объявил о завершении новой серии ударов по военным объектам в Тегеране

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