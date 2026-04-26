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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Khojaly district resident injured in mine explosion

    Incident
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 14:49
    Khojaly district resident injured in mine explosion

    A mine incident occurred today in the village of Sirkhavand in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district.

    Report informs, citing a joint statement by the press services of Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry, Prosecutor General's Office and Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

    According to the statement, Vugar Ahmadov, born in 1967, a resident of Yenibina village in Khojaly district, sustained an injury to his left leg after an anti-personnel mine exploded in an uncleared area along the former line of contact.

    The Tartar District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.

    ANAMA, the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor General's Office again urged residents to observe safety rules, pay close attention to mine danger signs, avoid entering unfamiliar areas and not interfere with areas where fencing work is being carried out.

    mine explosion Khojaly ANAMA
    Xocalı rayonu sakini minaya düşüb, ayağından xəsarət alıb
    Житель Ходжалинского района подорвался на мине в Агдере

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