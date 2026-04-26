Ukraine to be represented at NATO summit in Türkiye
Region
- 26 April, 2026
- 15:19
Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit to be held in Türkiye.
According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kyiv on April 26.
He did not specify yet in what format Ukraine would be represented.
The NATO summit will be held in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 7-8.
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