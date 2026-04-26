Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ukraine to be represented at NATO summit in Türkiye

    Region
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 15:19
    Ukraine to be represented at NATO summit in Türkiye

    Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit to be held in Türkiye.

    According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kyiv on April 26.

    He did not specify yet in what format Ukraine would be represented.

    The NATO summit will be held in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 7-8.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Türkiye Ukraine
    Ukrayna Türkiyədə keçiriləcək NATO sammitində təmsil olunacaq
    Украина будет представлена на саммите НАТО в Турции

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