IDF launches series of large-scale strikes against Iran

    • 07 March, 2026
    • 12:41
    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced a new series of large-scale strikes against Iranian infrastructure, Report informs referring to the IDF's press service.

    "The IDF has launched a series of large-scale strikes against Iranian infrastructure in Tehran and Isfahan," reads the statement.

    No further details were provided.

    İsrail İrana qarşı genişmiqyaslı zərbələr dalğasına başlayıb
    ЦАХАЛ начал серию масштабных ударов по Ирану

