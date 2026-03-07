IDF launches series of large-scale strikes against Iran
Region
- 07 March, 2026
- 12:41
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced a new series of large-scale strikes against Iranian infrastructure, Report informs referring to the IDF's press service.
"The IDF has launched a series of large-scale strikes against Iranian infrastructure in Tehran and Isfahan," reads the statement.
No further details were provided.
Latest News
13:17
Another 29 Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran via AzerbaijanForeign policy
13:12
India raises cooking gas prices as Iran war hits supplyOther countries
13:02
Dubai Airports resume operationsOther countries
12:48
Qatari servicemen repel missile attack on countryOther countries
12:41
IDF launches series of large-scale strikes against IranRegion
12:27
Turkmenistan expresses concern over drone attack on NakhchivanForeign policy
12:19
Emirates resumes limited flight operations from DubaiOther countries
11:45
Loud explosions heard in Iran's TehranRegion
11:33