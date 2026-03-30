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    Group of students represents Azerbaijan at Model UN conference

    Education and science
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 20:48
    Group of students represents Azerbaijan at Model UN conference

    A group of students from California State University has represented Azerbaijan at the annual National Model United Nations Conference, one of the world's oldest and largest intercollegiate Model UN events, Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN said on X, Report informs.

    "The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN was delighted to host a diplomatic briefing for a group of brilliant students from California State University, who are representing Azerbaijan at the annual New York National Model United Nations Conference (NMUN), the world's oldest and largest intercollegiate Model UN conference. We are grateful to students for their stellar research and preparation and are proud of the way they are representing Azerbaijan," reads the statement.

    California State University Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN
    Azərbaycan Nyu-York Milli BMT Modeli Konfransında təmsil olunub
    Азербайджан представлен на конференции Национальной модели ООН в Нью-Йорке

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