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    Azerbaijan reduces furniture imports from Türkiye

    Business
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 20:54
    Azerbaijan reduces furniture imports from Türkiye

    Azerbaijan imported furniture, paper, and forestry products worth $16.76 million from Türkiye in January–February this year, 23.3% less compared to the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

    In February alone, Türkiye exported goods in this category worth $8.67 million to Azerbaijan, down 22.8% year-on-year.

    Overall, Türkiye's global exports of furniture, paper, and forestry products fell by 4.3% to $1.16 billion in the first two months of the year, and by 0.9% in February to $600 million.

    The largest importers of these products from Türkiye were Iraq with $157 million (down 14.6%), the United States with $53.93 million (down 11.2%), and Germany with $47.06 million (up 0.1%).

    Turkish Exporters Assembly Azerbaijan's imports
    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən mebel idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 23 %-dən çox azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил расходы на импорт мебели из Турции более чем на 23 %

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