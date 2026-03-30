Azerbaijan reduces furniture imports from Türkiye

Azerbaijan imported furniture, paper, and forestry products worth $16.76 million from Türkiye in January–February this year, 23.3% less compared to the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

In February alone, Türkiye exported goods in this category worth $8.67 million to Azerbaijan, down 22.8% year-on-year.

Overall, Türkiye's global exports of furniture, paper, and forestry products fell by 4.3% to $1.16 billion in the first two months of the year, and by 0.9% in February to $600 million.

The largest importers of these products from Türkiye were Iraq with $157 million (down 14.6%), the United States with $53.93 million (down 11.2%), and Germany with $47.06 million (up 0.1%).