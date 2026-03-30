Azerbaijan reduces furniture imports from Türkiye
Business
- 30 March, 2026
- 20:54
Azerbaijan imported furniture, paper, and forestry products worth $16.76 million from Türkiye in January–February this year, 23.3% less compared to the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.
In February alone, Türkiye exported goods in this category worth $8.67 million to Azerbaijan, down 22.8% year-on-year.
Overall, Türkiye's global exports of furniture, paper, and forestry products fell by 4.3% to $1.16 billion in the first two months of the year, and by 0.9% in February to $600 million.
The largest importers of these products from Türkiye were Iraq with $157 million (down 14.6%), the United States with $53.93 million (down 11.2%), and Germany with $47.06 million (up 0.1%).
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