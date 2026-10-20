Leyla Aliyeva visits Turkmen Carpet Museum in Ashgabat

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship; and Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, visited the Turkmen National Carpet Museum in Ashgabat, Report informs.

During the visit, the guests were informed that Turkmenistan, with its long-standing tradition of handmade carpet weaving, continues to preserve and develop this ancient craft. It was noted that the museum, established to support these efforts, houses valuable exhibits, including rare and giant carpets.

The guests were also informed that the museum houses the world's largest carpet. One of the giant carpets, woven between 2001 and 2003, was included in the Guinness World Records. The collection also features the first giant carpet woven by women during the difficult wartime years of World War II, as well as carpets created in 2009 specifically for the museum's new building.

The museum's collection includes nearly 2,000 rare and antique handmade carpets, including unique examples dating from the 17th to the 19th centuries.

A fashion show featuring traditional Turkmen clothing was then held. The show presented handmade silk dresses adorned with embroidery, traditional national costumes and garments incorporating contemporary design elements.