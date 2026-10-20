Azerbaijan urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to France

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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to France amid what it described as a recent surge in unrest, violence and acts of civil disobedience.

According to Report, the recommendation was included in a travel warning issued by the ministry.

Azerbaijani citizens who still travel to France are advised to exercise a high degree of caution.

The ministry also urged Azerbaijani citizens currently in France to observe safety precautions, stay away from mass gatherings and regularly follow official sources of information.

In the event of an emergency, Azerbaijani citizens are advised to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in France through the following channels:

Address: 78, avenue d'Iéna, Paris 75116

Email:

paris@mission.mfa.gov.az

office_paris@mission.mfa.gov.az

consul_paris@mission.mfa.gov.az

Telephone:

+33 (0) 1 44 18 60 20

+33 (0) 1 44 18 60 23

Hotline: +33 (6) 74740398 (WhatsApp)