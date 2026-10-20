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    Leyla Abdullayeva meets Brigitte Macron at women ambassadors' lunch

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 18:20
    Leyla Abdullayeva meets Brigitte Macron at women ambassadors' lunch

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has attended a lunch bringing together women ambassadors and France's First Lady Brigitte Macron.

    According to Abdullayeva's post on X, the meeting featured candid discussions on a range of important issues, including women, children, education and health.

    The Azerbaijani ambassador thanked Brigitte Macron for her time and hospitality.

    Leyla Abdullayeva Brigitte Macron
    Leyla Abdullayeva ilə Bricit Makron arasında müzakirələr baş tutub
    Лейла Абдуллаева и Брижит Макрон обсудили вопросы защиты женщин и детей
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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