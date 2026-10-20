Leyla Abdullayeva meets Brigitte Macron at women ambassadors' lunch
Foreign policy
- 20 October, 2026
- 18:20
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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has attended a lunch bringing together women ambassadors and France's First Lady Brigitte Macron.
According to Abdullayeva's post on X, the meeting featured candid discussions on a range of important issues, including women, children, education and health.
The Azerbaijani ambassador thanked Brigitte Macron for her time and hospitality.
Le déjeuner des femmes Ambassadeurs avec la Première dame de la France. Des discussions sincères sur des sujets importants: les femmes, les enfants, l'éducation, la santé et bien plus encore. Merci Madame Brigitte Macron pour votre temps et pour votre hospitalité! https://t.co/sl7CIv0uJQ— Leyla Abdullayeva (@LAbdullayevaMFA) October 20, 2026
Leyla Abdullayeva ilə Bricit Makron arasında müzakirələr baş tutub
Лейла Абдуллаева и Брижит Макрон обсудили вопросы защиты женщин и детей
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