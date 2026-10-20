Leyla Abdullayeva meets Brigitte Macron at women ambassadors' lunch

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has attended a lunch bringing together women ambassadors and France's First Lady Brigitte Macron.

According to Abdullayeva's post on X, the meeting featured candid discussions on a range of important issues, including women, children, education and health.

The Azerbaijani ambassador thanked Brigitte Macron for her time and hospitality.