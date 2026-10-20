Azerbaijan, Croatia hold political consultations

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Frano Matusic, Croatia's State Secretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the strategic partnership between the two countries and prospects for developing bilateral cooperation.

The sides emphasized the role of high-level reciprocal visits and regular political consultations in advancing bilateral relations.

Turning to economic and trade ties, they stressed the importance of increasing trade turnover and mutual investment between the two countries.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of diversifying bilateral cooperation in traditional and alternative energy, digital development, tourism and agriculture.

Azerbaijan's strategic role was noted, with the sides emphasizing the importance of taking advantage of opportunities offered by the Middle Corridor, as well as maintaining mutual support within international and regional platforms.

The development of cooperation and exchange of experience between the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and specialized Croatian companies in the field of demining was highly appreciated.

The Croatian side said mine clearance in Croatia had been completed in March this year and expressed readiness to provide Azerbaijan with any necessary support in this area.

Croatian businesses were invited to take advantage of Azerbaijan's favorable business environment, including opportunities offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone and the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and to participate actively in reconstruction projects being implemented in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Bayramov also briefed the Croatian side on the situation in the region in the post-conflict period and the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional security issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, another round of political consultations was held between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Croatia.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Croatian delegation was led by Frano Matusic, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.