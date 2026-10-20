Croatian official highlights readiness to support Azerbaijan on mine action
Foreign policy
- 20 October, 2026
- 18:58
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Croatia has completed demining operations and is ready to support Azerbaijan in this field, Frano Matusic, Croatia's State Secretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, said during a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
According to Report, the meeting highlighted the exchange of experience and development of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and specialized Croatian companies in the field of demining.
The Croatian side said demining operations in the country were completed in March this year and that Zagreb was ready to provide Azerbaijan with any necessary support in this area.
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