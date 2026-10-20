Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Croatian official highlights readiness to support Azerbaijan on mine action

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 18:58
    Croatian official highlights readiness to support Azerbaijan on mine action

    Croatia has completed demining operations and is ready to support Azerbaijan in this field, Frano Matusic, Croatia's State Secretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, said during a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

    According to Report, the meeting highlighted the exchange of experience and development of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and specialized Croatian companies in the field of demining.

    The Croatian side said demining operations in the country were completed in March this year and that Zagreb was ready to provide Azerbaijan with any necessary support in this area.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Mine clearance Azerbaijan-Croatia relations
    Xorvatiya minatəmizləmə fəaliyyətində Azərbaycanı dəstəkləməyə hazırdır
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    19:14
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Turkmen Carpet Museum in Ashgabat
    Cultural policy
    19:01
    Azerbaijan urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to France
    Foreign policy
    18:58
    Croatian official highlights readiness to support Azerbaijan on mine action
    Foreign policy
    18:45
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Croatia hold political consultations
    Foreign policy
    18:20
    Leyla Abdullayeva meets Brigitte Macron at women ambassadors' lunch
    Foreign policy
    18:19
    Photo
    Baku to host Wild Heart of the Planet exhibition featuring 40 Azerbaijani artists
    Cultural policy
    18:06
    Photo
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    Foreign policy
    17:57
    Guler: Türkiye to review regional military presence once security conditions met
    Other countries
    17:51
    Photo
    Video
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Diaspora
    All News Feed