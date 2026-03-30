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    Azerbaijani delegation reviews Türkiye's efforts in combating disinformation

    Foreign policy
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 20:41
    Azerbaijani delegation reviews Türkiye's efforts in combating disinformation

    On March 30, a delegation from the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Media Development Agency visited the Centre for Combating Disinformation under the Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of Türkiye, the agency told Report.

    During the visit, Deniz Demir, Coordinator of the Centre for Combating Disinformation, provided detailed information about the center's areas of activity, institutional structure, projects implemented in the field of combating disinformation, and the approaches applied. He noted that the center conducts systematic activities aimed at the rapid detection, analysis, and prevention of fake and manipulative content in the modern information environment.

    During the subsequent bilateral meeting, the sides exchanged views on current challenges in combating disinformation, international experience in this field, and effective mechanisms. Discussions also covered issues such as ensuring information security, fostering a reliable information environment in digital media, and strengthening analytical capabilities.

    Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Deniz Demir
    Azərbaycan nümayəndə heyəti Türkiyənin Dezinformasiya ilə Mübarizə Mərkəzini ziyarət edib
    Азербайджан и Турция усиливают сотрудничество в борьбе с дезинформацией

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