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    Azerbaijan's tea production rises in early 2026

    Industry
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 20:03
    Azerbaijan's tea production rises in early 2026

    Azerbaijan produced 1,634 tons of tea in January–February this year, 6.1% more compared to the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    As of March 1, the country's stock of finished tea products stood at 73 tons, marking a 39.6% rise year-on-year.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan also produced food products worth 937.7 million manats ($551.6 million), which is 11.4% higher compared to the previous year.

    State Statistical Committee Tea production
    Azərbaycanda çay istehsalı 6 %-dən çox artıb
    Производство чая в Азербайджане выросло более чем на 6%

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