Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon leave nine dead over past day

At least nine people have been killed in airstrikes carried out by the Israeli Air Force on Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shared on X, Report informs.

"Since the beginning of the military escalation, the total number of those killed has reached 1,247, while 3,680 people have been injured. Since March 2, Israeli strikes have resulted in the deaths of 1,036 men, 124 children, and 87 women," reads the statement.