Azerbaijan MoD condemns Iranian missile launch on Türkiye, voices solidarity
Military
- 30 March, 2026
- 20:16
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry "strongly" condemns Iran's missile against the territory of Türkiye, according to a statement, Report informs.
"We strongly condemn the launch of a ballistic missile from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territory of the Republic of Türkiye. We express our solidarity with brotherly Türkiye and reaffirm our unwavering support for its security and territorial integrity," the ministry said in a statement.
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