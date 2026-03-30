Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Azerbaijan MoD condemns Iranian missile launch on Türkiye, voices solidarity

    Military
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 20:16
    Azerbaijan MoD condemns Iranian missile launch on Türkiye, voices solidarity

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry "strongly" condemns Iran's missile against the territory of Türkiye, according to a statement, Report informs.

    "We strongly condemn the launch of a ballistic missile from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territory of the Republic of Türkiye. We express our solidarity with brotherly Türkiye and reaffirm our unwavering support for its security and territorial integrity," the ministry said in a statement.

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Ballistic missiles
    Azərbaycan Müdafiə Nazirliyi İrandan Türkiyəyə raketin buraxılmasını pisləyib
    Минобороны Азербайджана осудило запуск ракеты из Ирана в Турцию

    Latest News

    20:48

    Group of students represents Azerbaijan at Model UN conference

    Education and science
    20:41

    Azerbaijani delegation reviews Türkiye's efforts in combating disinformation

    Foreign policy
    20:34

    Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon leave nine dead over past day

    Other countries
    20:16

    Azerbaijan MoD condemns Iranian missile launch on Türkiye, voices solidarity

    Military
    20:03

    Azerbaijan's tea production rises in early 2026

    Industry
    19:45

    Baku Initiative Group expresses support for UN resolution on transatlantic slave trade

    Foreign policy
    19:20

    Zelenskyy hails 'historic' defense agreements with Gulf states

    Other countries
    19:03
    Photo

    FIFA Series – 2026: Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match kicks off

    Football
    18:50

    NATO intercepts ballistic munition launched from Iran entering Turkish airspace

    Region
    All News Feed