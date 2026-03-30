Azerbaijan joins UN event on International Day of Zero Waste

An event dedicated to the International Day of Zero Waste was held at the United Nations, with Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Tofiq Musayev, among the participants, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan joined the UNGA high-level event to stress the urgent need to tackle food waste, an issue with major implications for climate, ecosystems, and food security. Building on COP29, the initiatives to reduce methane from organic waste and promote resilient, circular food systems were highlighted," Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN said on X.

According to the statement, in line with Türkiye's leadership on the Zero Waste agenda, set to be one of the priorities of its COP31 Presidency, "we look forward to strengthening cooperation, including at WUF13 in Baku, at the intersection of cities, climate, and sustainability."